Two arrested for counterfeit passing counterfeit money in Price County, throughout Wisconsin

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Two suspects were taken into custody for passing counterfeit money throughout Price County and the state of Wisconsin.
According to a press release from Price County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was conducted in the Township of Worcester. The suspects are being investigated in Price County, as well as throughout the state of Wisconsin regarding passing counterfeit US currency.
Also according to the release:
The release said the suspects are known to pass $20 and $50 bills. The serial number on the counterfeit US $20 bill is JE 28112820 G. The serial number on the counterfeit US $50 bill is JJ 28129343 A.
If you have received one of these counterfeit bills, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Price County Deputy Taylor Drake at (715)339-3011.