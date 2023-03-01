Two arrested for counterfeit passing counterfeit money in Price County, throughout Wisconsin

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL POSSIBLE OVER CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE... After a lull in the snowfall at mid-afternoon, snow is expected to increase late this afternoon to early this evening over central and north-central Wisconsin. The snow could lead to slippery travel for the evening commute. Areas north of Wausau will be most at risk for slippery travel where temperatures will be near or below freezing. Anyone commuting across central to north-central WI area later this afternoon should be on the lookout for rapidly changing travel conditions. Plan on needing some extra time to reach your destination.