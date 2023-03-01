Two arrested for passing counterfeit money in Price County, throughout Wisconsin

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS EVENING... Temperatures near freezing combined with a cold ground and areas of light snow, drizzle or freezing drizzle may result in slick spots this evening on roads, bridges and sidewalks. Any additional snow accumulation should be less than an inch. Anyone traveling from Waupaca and Shawano west to Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield should be on the lookout for changing travel conditions this evening. Plan on needing some extra time to reach your destination as the light snow or freezing drizzle could lead to slippery travel conditions.