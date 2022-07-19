Two arrests made in connection to break-in at Fleet Farm in Wausau

UPDATE 2:04 p.m. The Wausau Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with the early morning break-in at the Fleet Farm in Wausau.
Based on security video that was watched, two people forced their way into the store, and police say that two air-powered pellet guns and other items were taken from the store.
One of the people in the video looked consistent with someone who officers knew from previous police contacts. That person was know to drive a vehicle that was consistent with a suspect vehicle from the break-in.
Investigators said they have recovered the items that were stolen and the two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon:
- 17-year-old Anthony Jurgenson
- 18-year-old Tyrese Merriam
Both are currently in custody on probation holds.
The police department says they'll be requesting that both suspects be charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and theft.
________________________________________________________
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department said they're investigating an early morning break-in at Fleet Farm.
Lt. John Phillips said they received a call about 12:30 Tuesday morning, for an alarm that was going off.
When officers arrived on scene, they found entry had been forced into the store.
The investigation is ongoing, but at this time it appears that just merchandise was taken and no firearms or ammunition.
Police said there is damage to both the inside and outside of the store.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video from Fleet Farm and other businesses in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nate Stetzer at (715) 261-7970 or the non-emergency line at (715) 262-7800.