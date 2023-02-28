Two law enforcement officers arrested for OWI on snowmobiles in Vilas County

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) - Two Racine County law enforcement officers were arrested for OWI and suspicion of OWI while riding snowmobiles Feb. 11 in Eagle River.
Todd Lauer was found to have a .14 blood-alcohol content (BAC) while Shawn Barker refused to take a breathalyzer test.
According to a Vilas County Sheriff's report:
Just before 12:50 a.m. Feb. 11, a deputy with Vilas County Sheriff's Office observed two snowmobiles fail to stop for numerous stop signs. They also cut in front of a truck, nearly striking it, on North Bluebird Road in Eagle River.
When the snowmobile riders were pulled over by the deputy, they showed a law enforcement identification card; a badge also was observed by the Vilas County deputy.
The men were identified as Lauer and Barker, according to the report. A newspaper in Racine County, The Journal Times, reports that Lauer is an investigator with the Racine Police Department, while Barker is a Racine County Sheriff's lieutenant.
According to the Vilas County report, the deputy could detect an odor of alcohol, and both men had bloodshot eyes. While both men consented to field sobriety tests, they refused breath tests. That's when they were placed under arrest for OWI, snowmobile related.
After being transported to Vilas County Jail, Lauer consented to a breath test, while Barker still did not.
Because it is the first OWI-related offense in Wisconsin for each man, it is considered a misdemeanor.