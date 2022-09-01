Union Grove man charged with election fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 68-year-old Union Grove man faces election fraud charges, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.
According to a release from the DOJ, Harry Wait, of Union Grove is charged with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information. The email states the charges are "in connection with his requesting absentee ballots for two other individuals."
“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday states that Wait requested absentee ballots for two individuals be sent to his address. The complaint states Wait admitted to requesting the ballot and further states he was not authorized to use the individuals personal information to request ballots.