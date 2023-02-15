UPDATE: 43-year-old man intoxicated, fired gun inside apartment on Forest St.

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Brian R. Penny, 43, was arrested on multiple charges including second degree recklessly endangering safety and armed while intoxicated after firing a gun inside his apartment in the 700 block of Forest St. on Wednesday morning.
RELATED: 43-year-old man arrested after firing gun on Forest St.
At approximately 8:41 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Forest St. for a report of an incident involving a firearm being discharged, according to an email from Wausau Police Department. A caller dialed 911 and reported that Penny was intoxicated and had fired a handgun inside the home.
With the assistance of Marathon County Dispatch, telephone contact was established with Penny. Penny exited the home and was taken into custody by officers without further incident. He was transported to Marathon County Jail. Penny is facing the following charges as a result of the incident:
- Second Degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic-related)
- Disorderly conduct (domestic-related)
- Armed while intoxicated
- Felon in possession of a firearm
Penny is expected to make his first court appearance on February 16 at 2 p.m. in Marathon County Circuit Court.
_____________________________________________________________
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 43-year-old man is in custody and charges are being considered after he fired a gun in the 700 block of Forest St. on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 8:41 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Forest St. for a report of an incident involving a firearm being discharged, according to an email from Wausau Police Department. That incident remains under investigation.
There is no danger to the public. No one was injured during this incident.