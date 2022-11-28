UPDATE: 78-year-old man arrested in murder of 92-year-old man in Amherst

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the suspect and victim in the murder investigation in Amherst on Sunday that resulted in a 92-year-old man being shot and killed.
Portage County deputies responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Yellow Brick Road in Amherst for a report that 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks was shot and killed by 78-year-old Miles W. Bradley.
Bradley and another individual resided at the residence and Banks was visiting the other individual, who is his relation, the press release stated.
Prior to Banks being shot and killed, Bradley and the other individual who resided at this residence got into a verbal argument. During the verbal argument, Bradley armed himself with a handgun and made statements he was going to kill Banks, according to the release.
Banks exited the basement of the residence and started to walk up the stairs to investigate what the argument was between Bradley and the other individual. While Banks walked up the stairs from the basement, Bradley shot and killed Banks.
A fourth individual called the Portage County Communications Center and Bradley was later taken into custody without incident. Charges have been requested for First Degree Intentional Homicide.
This investigation is ongoing.