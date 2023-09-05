UPDATE: Clintonville victim was stabbed while driving

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on first-degree intentional homicide charges after a 39-year-old Neenah woman died as a result of stab wounds in Clintonville on Monday.
Our affiliate at WBAY in Green Bay identified the man as Jordan Peters. According to WBAY, Peters and the victim were in the car together visiting Clintonville when Peters stabbed the woman in the chest.
RELATED: Woman dead after being stabbed by 19-year-old in Clintonville
The woman was able get out of the car. Officers found the woman on the ground when they arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Clintonville Area EMT staff conducted life-saving measures on the victim and transported her to Theda Care in Neenah, but she was later pronounced dead.
Peters was located at the scene and arrested. He was taken to Waupaca County Jail.
WBAY said police declined to comment regarding the two's relationship. Clintonville Police Chief says this is the first homicide in Clintonville since 2016.