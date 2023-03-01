UPDATE: Wausau area shooting suspect arrested in Chicago

UPDATE: Desmond Mayo, the suspect in the February 4 shooting, has been arrested in the Chicago area, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
He is being held in Illinois pending an extradition hearing.
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Desmond Mayo, 29, on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges Monday following a shooting over the weekend in Wausau.
According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 4 at about 9:53 p.m., Everest Metro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston for a report of a gunshot wound victim who had just brought himself to the emergency room.
The victim reached the front desk and collapsed to the floor, before being rushed to the emergency department where he was intubated, according to the complaint.
The complaint also said:
A paramedic who worked on the victim told police the man had multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his stomach and another to his torso.
Because of the extent of his injuries, he was then taken to Aspirus hospital, where he was interviewed by detectives on Feb. 5. He told them he only knew Mayo by his nickname, and he had met him earlier Friday night.
Mayo went to deliver drugs to someone on Canyon Road, and when he returned to the vehicle, he opened the passenger door and then opened fire. The man later identified Mayo via social media pictures and police were able to corroborate the man's story. He gave an exact location and said the detectives would find blood and shattered glass and a trail of blood that led to McIntosh Street.
Mayo has multiple current drug charges and cases against him in Marathon County. He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, battery and disorderly conduct back in July 2021 where he was free one day later on a $500 bond.
Mayo was charged in August 2021, with possessing heroin with intent to deliver, possessing more than 50 grams of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and receiving a stolen firearm. He posted a $1,000 bond and was out the next day.