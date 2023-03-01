UPDATE: Wausau area shooting suspect arrested in Chicago

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

Despite today being the first day of the meteorological spring, a
strong upper level disturbance tracking east from the Northern
Plains will bring another round of wintry weather to the area
today into tonight. Occasional light snow and flurries or
sprinkles are possible through mid-morning, but this precipitation
will not be significant.

The Wausau area and central Wisconsin is expected to be affected
by the significant precipitation first. It should arrive in this
area during the late morning in the form of clusters of snow
showers. The combination of brief, but substantially reduced
visibility and a quick accumulation of snow on the roads could
result in hazardous travel conditions beginning by around 1000 am
and continuing through the afternoon and into the early evening.
Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible during lulls in the
precipitation. One to three inches of snow accumulation is
anticipated across central Wisconsin by late evening.

The snow showers that move into central Wisconsin during the late
morning will shift into north-central and far northeast. Snow
will be more persistent in this area during the afternoon and
evening. This will result in a higher accumulation. Two to four
inches of snow is anticipated in this area. But there will still
be some lulls across the north as well, and freezing drizzle is
possible during the lulls.

Temperatures edging above freezing should prevent much snow
accumulation on the roads in east-central Wisconsin during the
daylight hours. However, snow showers in east-central Wisconsin
are expected to increase during the late afternoon and evening,
and pavement temperatures will likely drop below freezing just
after sunset. This could result in refreezing of any water
lingering on the roads, and the development of icy patches. In
addition, snow is likely to begin accumulating on untreated
pavement during this period. The most likely period for hazardous
travel in east-central Wisconsin will be between 500 pm and
midnight. Up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible.

Anyone traveling across the area today or tonight should be on
the lookout for rapidly changing travel conditions. Plan on
needing some extra time to reach your destination, especially if
traveling across the north or during the late afternoon or
evening.

UPDATE: Wausau area shooting suspect arrested in Chicago

  • 0
Desmond Mayo

UPDATE: Desmond Mayo, the suspect in the February 4 shooting, has been arrested in the Chicago area, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held in Illinois pending an extradition hearing.

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Desmond Mayo, 29, on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges Monday following a shooting over the weekend in Wausau. 

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 4 at about 9:53 p.m., Everest Metro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston for a report of a gunshot wound victim who had just brought himself to the emergency room.

The victim reached the front desk and collapsed to the floor, before being rushed to the emergency department where he was intubated, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said:

A paramedic who worked on the victim told police the man had multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his stomach and another to his torso.

Because of the extent of his injuries, he was then taken to Aspirus hospital, where he was interviewed by detectives on Feb. 5. He told them he only knew Mayo by his nickname, and he had met him earlier Friday night. 

Mayo went to deliver drugs to someone on Canyon Road, and when he returned to the vehicle, he opened the passenger door and then opened fire. The man later identified Mayo via social media pictures and police were able to corroborate the man's story. He gave an exact location and said the detectives would find blood and shattered glass and a trail of blood that led to McIntosh Street. 

Mayo has multiple current drug charges and cases against him in Marathon County. He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, battery and disorderly conduct back in July 2021 where he was free one day later on a $500 bond. 

Mayo was charged in August 2021, with possessing heroin with intent to deliver, possessing more than 50 grams of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and receiving a stolen firearm. He posted a $1,000 bond and was out the next day. 