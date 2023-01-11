Vesper man faces life in federal prison stemming from Oct. drug bust

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — A 55-year-old Vesper man faces up to life in prison for various drug charges and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to US Department of Justice Western District of Wisconsin.
John W. Andereggen, 55, is charged with possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.
The press release also states:
"The indictment also charges Andereggen with being a felon in possession of firearms. The indictment alleges that on October 6, 2022, he possessed the methamphetamine and cocaine and five firearms, including three rifles, a 9mm pistol, and a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun."
The release also states:
"If convicted, Andereggen faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the methamphetamine charge and a maximum penalty of 20 years on the cocaine charge. The charge of being a felon in possession of firearms has a maximum penalty of 10 years.
The charges against Andereggen are the result of an investigation by the Wood and Marathon County sheriff's offices; the Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Nekoosa, Stevens Point, and Plover Police Departments; the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Marie Boor is handling the prosecution."