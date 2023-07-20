Warrant issued for man who threatened co-workers at Schofield business after he skips court

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - A 39-year-old Wausau man accused of making terrorist threats against his co-workers at a Schofield business, skipped his court appearance and bench warrant was issued for him.
Court records show John Erickson is now wanted for a bail/bond forfeiture hearing August 21. He had been scheduled for a trial this week but failed to show up for a pre-trial hearing earlier this month.
According to our news partners at WSAU, Erickson is accused of threatening at least five people in June 2020 after he was given a performance review. Investigators say those included homicidal statements and threats involving explosives.
Witnesses say Erickson had made threatening statements in the past and told his co-workers that he was “ex-military.”
This isn’t the first time Erickson has failed to make a court appearance in connection with the case. Records show he also skipped court dates in November and December 2022, the latter was scheduled as a plea and sentencing hearing.