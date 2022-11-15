Wis. Rapids police needs your help IDing driver of SUV stealing trailer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Rapids Police Department needs your help to identify the individual who stole a trailer from the backside of a business on Eighth Street South in Wisconsin Rapids.
At 7:02 p.m. Saturday surveillance video shows a red SUV with white trim (possibly a Red Ford Explorer, Eddie Bauer edition) stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets on it from the backside of a business on 8th St S.
If you know the driver of this vehicle, please send any information to mburger@wirapids.org.