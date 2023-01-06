 Skip to main content
Woman says she was held captive in Oneida County, four arrested

  • Updated
  • 0

TOWN OF PIKE LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) — A woman came into St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander stating she was held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten at a residence and has resulted in the arrest of four people. 

According to a press release by Oneida County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 22, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received information that a woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital and stated she was held captive and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake.

As a result of the investigation four subjects have been arrested and have been charged by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office with the listed charges:

Jay William Lloyd, 38 years old

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd and subsequent offense)
  • False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)(Repeater)
  • Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater)
  • Battery (Repeater)

Jay Lloyd received a $20,000 cash bond.

Laura Lynn Schultz, 38 years old

  • False Imprisonment (Repeater)
  • False Imprisonment (Repeater)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine (2 nd and subsequent offense)

Laura Schultz received a $15,000 cash bond.

Andrew Paul Horbinski, 30 years old

  • False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)
  • False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Felony Bail Jumping
  • Robbery with Use of Force

Andrew Horbinski received a $15,000.

Darren Marcus Hewison, 33 years old 

  • False Imprisonment (Repeater)(Party to a crime)
  • False Imprisonment (Repeater)(Party to a crime)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine (Second and subsequent offense)
  • Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater)
  • Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater)
  • 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse - Sexual Assault)
  • 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater)
  • 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater)
  • Strangulation and Suffocation (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse – Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury)
  • Substantial Battery – Intend Bodily Harm (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse – Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury)
  • Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater)

Darren Hewison received a $20,000 cash bond.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Rhinelander Police Department.

