Wood County man, former camp counselor reaches plea deal for abusing child in 2009

(WSAU) — A Wood County man has admitted to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child in 2009 at the Mount Morris camp in Waushara, an incident which came to light through the state’s faith and clergy abuse hotline.
According to a news release from the Department of Justice, the now 33-year-old Remington Jon Nystrom pled no contest to one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Terms of the plea deal include Nystrom admitting that he touched the genitals of the child while he was a camp counselor. He is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on July 18. Nystrom faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
The victim, who has not been identified, did not report the incident to any Church leaders or authorities before contacting the state’s clergy abuse hotline.
“This conviction was possible because of the bravery of the survivor who reported this crime and the commitment of professionals in the criminal justice system to holding the defendant accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We encourage anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”