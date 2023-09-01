Wood County man receives 10 years in prison after October drug bust

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - A 56-year-old Wood County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision for various drug charges on Wednesday.
John W. Andereggen, 56, reached a plea deal on charges stemming from a drug bust in Vesper in October.
Endereggen was found in possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, six other drug charges and resisting an officer after police served a no-knock warrant on a house in Vesper. Endereggen plead no contest to the meth charge and the other charges were dropped but read in.
Endereggen received 10 years on the meth charge. He does get credit for nearly a year of time served.