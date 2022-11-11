CRIME STOPPERS: Wausau Police need your help to identify man damaging power meter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Police are seeking your help to identify the individual alleged to have damaged a residential power meter in the 300 Block of N. Bellis Street Friday morning.
The incident occurred at 4:12 a.m.. This has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of morning. Wausau Police Department are sharing the video on its Facebook page to receive help from the public.
The man is described as an Asian male and is believed to live in the neighborhood. If you can ID this individual, please send Wausau Police Department a message on Facebook or you can send an anonymous tip via Marathon County Crime Stoppers. Case Number: 22009280.