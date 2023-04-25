 Skip to main content
Marathon Co. Crime Stopers: Optical center theft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Your help is needed to identify two thieves accused of ripping off merchandise from the Marshfield Clinic Health System  Optical Center-Wausau.
 
They entered the center without having appointments and began talking with staff.
 
Investigators say video surveillance shows the two putting half a dozen glass frames in their pockets and left without paying for the items.
 
The stolen frames include:
  • Two pairs of Nike frames: $250/ea. ($500 total)
  • Two pairs of Tommy Hilfiger frames $166/ea. ($332 total)
  • One pair of Under Armour frames $175/ea.
  • One pair of Under Armour frames $159/ea.
  • Total: $1,166
If you have any information on this crime or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. 
 
You may:
    • Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
    • Type: Submit a tip online here
    • Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.  

