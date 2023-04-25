Marathon Co. Crime Stopers: Optical center theft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Your help is needed to identify two thieves accused of ripping off merchandise from the Marshfield Clinic Health System Optical Center-Wausau.
They entered the center without having appointments and began talking with staff.
Investigators say video surveillance shows the two putting half a dozen glass frames in their pockets and left without paying for the items.
The stolen frames include:
- Two pairs of Nike frames: $250/ea. ($500 total)
- Two pairs of Tommy Hilfiger frames $166/ea. ($332 total)
- One pair of Under Armour frames $175/ea.
- One pair of Under Armour frames $159/ea.
- Total: $1,166
You may:
• Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
• Type: Submit a tip online here
• Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
