Marathon Co. CrIme Stoppers: $40,000 theft of cars, tools and m

TOWN OF BERLIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- Thieves rip off $40,000 worth of cars, tools and other equipment in Marathon County and investigators are asking for your help to solve the crime.

It happened at a home on Rainbow Drive in the Township of Berlin on August 26.

"They stole a 1987 Trans Am and a 1989 Pontiac, two Craftsman riding lawnmowers, a Snap-On toolbox and automotive hoist," said Brad Tatro, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.

In addition to the bigger ticket items — dozens of tools, wheels and tires and building materials were stolen.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

You may:

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line here  

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

