Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Attempted break-in at Briq's in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers have released photos of the man they believe tried to break into the Briq's in Rib Mountain.
"On September 18, he rode a bike up to the ice cream shop and tried to break into a window--damaging it," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro said.
Investigators say the bike is unusual.
"That bike had a child's car booster seat strapped to the back of it," Deputy Tatro said.
Anyone with information about the man can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
