Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Attempted break-in at Briq's in Rib Mountain

  • Updated
  • 0
guy on bike

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers have released photos of the man they believe tried to break into the Briq's in Rib Mountain.

"On September 18, he rode a bike up to the ice cream shop and tried to break into a window--damaging it," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro said.

 Investigators say the bike is unusual.

"That bike had a child's car booster seat strapped to the back of it," Deputy Tatro said.

Anyone with information about the man can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line HERE

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

