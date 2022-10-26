 Skip to main content
Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Break-in, attempted break-in at Rib Mountain State Park

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is investigating a break-in and attempted break-in at Rib Mountain State Park in Rib Mountain.

Investigators say the attempted break-in happened on September 6.

Someone tried to get into the communications building.

A few days later, the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department reports someone successfully got into another building.

"During the overnight of hours of Sept. 9 and 10 someone gained access to the maintenance building," Deputy Brad Tatro says. "They stole about 10 DeWalt tools valued at $1,680."

There are few clues-- other than surveillance video showing a white Dodge extended cab truck in the area.

Deputy Tatro says it had a front guard and a light bar between the headlamps.

Anyone with information about the burglary can  make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line HERE

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

