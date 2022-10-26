Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Break-in, attempted break-in at Rib Mountain State Park

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is investigating a break-in and attempted break-in at Rib Mountain State Park in Rib Mountain.
Investigators say the attempted break-in happened on September 6.
Someone tried to get into the communications building.
A few days later, the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department reports someone successfully got into another building.
"During the overnight of hours of Sept. 9 and 10 someone gained access to the maintenance building," Deputy Brad Tatro says. "They stole about 10 DeWalt tools valued at $1,680."
There are few clues-- other than surveillance video showing a white Dodge extended cab truck in the area.
Deputy Tatro says it had a front guard and a light bar between the headlamps.
Anyone with information about the burglary can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line HERE
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.