Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Check fraud

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--The search is on to find the man suspected of forging checks.
Investigators say he went to several retail stores in Marathon County and used the checks to make thousands of dollars in purchases.
"The total so far is $10,000," sheriff's deputy Sam Wellhoefer said. "Photos show him in his vehicle which is a black Chevy Silverado Z71."
The truck did not have a front license plate.
Anyone with information who the man is can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.