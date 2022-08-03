Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Check fraud

Marathon City, Wis. (WAOW)-- The search is on to find the man who cashed a bogus check at a Marathon City bank.
Investigators say the man cashed the $2500 check at Peoples State Bank on July 18.
The check had information on it from a local business.
Also, surveillance cameras show the male drove a red Volvo with no registration plates.
If you have any information regarding the male who cashed this fraudulent check or information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
You may:
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
- Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity.
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.