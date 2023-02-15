Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Credit card theft

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — Marathon County Crime Stoppers is investigating a crime ring that left a woman out thousands of dollars.
They believe that the group targeted a shopper at the T.J. Maxx in Rib Mountain on January 26.
"One of them asked a woman for help in getting something off the shelf and then another one stole the women's wallet from her purse," said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
The thieves then took a credit card from the wallet and bought $3,000 worth of gift cards from Sam's Club.
Investigators say it's not the first time the thieves have done this.
"We believe they are part of a ring here in Wisconsin and outside the area," Tatro said.
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line at here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.