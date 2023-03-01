Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Debit card theft from vehicle on Chicago Ave.

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers surveillance photos are aimed at identifying a suspected thief.
Investigators say the theft can be traced to a January car break-in on Chicago Avenue in Wausau.
The thief stole a pair of shoes and a wallet containing a debit card.
Security cameras later captured the suspect using that card to make purchases at Wal-Mart, Walgreens and the Fast Fuel Mart said Matt Mielke, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.
"In the video and photos there is a man in his 30s, he can be seen using the card fraudulently," Mielke explained.
Anyone with information about the men can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.