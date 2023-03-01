 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE...

Although temperatures are at or slightly above freezing early this
evening, the cold ground combined with areas of light snow and
freezing drizzle or drizzle could freeze as pavement temperatures
fall below freezing this evening. Any snow accumulation should be
less than an inch.

Anyone commuting from Wautoma and Shawano west to Wausau, Wisconsin
Rapids and Marshfield should be on the lookout for changing travel
conditions this evening. Plan on needing some extra time to reach
your destination as the snow or freezing drizzle could lead to
slippery travel conditions.

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Debit card theft from vehicle on Chicago Ave.

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers surveillance photos are aimed at identifying a suspected thief.

Investigators say the theft can be traced to a January car break-in on Chicago Avenue in Wausau.

The thief stole a pair of shoes and a wallet containing a debit card. 

Security cameras later captured the suspect using that card to make purchases at Wal-Mart, Walgreens and the Fast Fuel Mart said Matt Mielke, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.

"In the video and photos there is a man in his 30s, he can be seen using the card fraudulently," Mielke explained. 

Anyone with information about the men can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line here

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

