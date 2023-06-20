 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Father, son walk out of Cellcom with new phone

  • Updated
  • 0
cellcom photo

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Marathon County Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a father and son accused of retail theft.

Security photos show the two entered the Cellcom store in Wausau on June 3, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.

Investigators have blocked the boy's face out because he is a juvenile.

"The two went to the display area and picked up a phone and replaced it with one the juvenile had when he entered the store--then they left with the new phone without paying for it," Tatro said.

Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip online here

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

