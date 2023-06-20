Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Father, son walk out of Cellcom with new phone

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Marathon County Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a father and son accused of retail theft.
Security photos show the two entered the Cellcom store in Wausau on June 3, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
Investigators have blocked the boy's face out because he is a juvenile.
"The two went to the display area and picked up a phone and replaced it with one the juvenile had when he entered the store--then they left with the new phone without paying for it," Tatro said.
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
