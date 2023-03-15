 Skip to main content
Marathon Co, Crime Stoppers: Man breaks in, causes damages at Royal Car Wash

  • Updated
  • 0
BURGLAR

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County Crime Stoppers hopes to turn up new clues in a Mosinee burglary.

Investigators have released security photos of a man they believe broke into Royal Car Wash on New Year's Day.

Once inside, he didn't steal anything but he did damage a door said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.

"He used a pry bar to enter the mechanical room causing damage to the door and deadbolt," Tatro explained.

The suspect drove away in a silver Chevy SUV with a woman inside.

Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line at here 

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

