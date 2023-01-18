Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Man steals nearly $500 rebate check and uses it at Rhinelander Menards

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Marathon County investigators hope to turn up new clues about a thief's identity.
Investigators have released a security camera photo of the person they are looking to find.
He is wanted for stealing a rebate check from a Wausau mailbox in late September, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
"That rebate check was then used at the Menard's in Rhinelander on October 15th and 17th," Tatro said. "The total of the check was $494."
Anyone with information about this crime can an anonymous tip to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.