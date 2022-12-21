Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Man takes $48,000 camper from Kings Campers

 Skip to main content
...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Man takes $48,000 camper from Kings Campers

  • Updated
  • 0
trailer theft

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) — A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers want to help police in trying to identify him.

The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain.  

Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man behind the wheel getting out.

"It was very bold. He backed up to the camper, hooked it right up and drove away," said Sam Wellhoefer, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.

Wellhoefer describes the thief's truck as a dark blue early 2000s Dodge Ram 1,500 quad-cab pickup truck.

It had a black full-size spare on the left front wheel and the others were silver.

The stolen trailer is a KZ Sportsmen SE Travel Trailer. 

Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line here 

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Tags

