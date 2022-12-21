Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Man takes $48,000 camper from Kings Campers

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) — A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers want to help police in trying to identify him.
The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain.
Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man behind the wheel getting out.
"It was very bold. He backed up to the camper, hooked it right up and drove away," said Sam Wellhoefer, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.
Wellhoefer describes the thief's truck as a dark blue early 2000s Dodge Ram 1,500 quad-cab pickup truck.
It had a black full-size spare on the left front wheel and the others were silver.
The stolen trailer is a KZ Sportsmen SE Travel Trailer.
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.