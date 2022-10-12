Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Retail theft

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a woman suspected of retail theft.
Investigators say it happened September 18 at the Family Dollar store in Wausau.
"She walked out with a shopping cart full of merchandise and did not pay for it," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brian Hoffman said.
She then left the area in a dark colored SUV.
Deputy Hoffman says the exact value of the stolen items is unknown but could run as high as $400.
Investigators say crimes like this are not victimless-- as we all end up paying more to cover the cost of merchandise that is ripped off.
If you can identify this woman you are asked to contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
- Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.