 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Retail theft

  • Updated
  • 0
walmart thief

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW)--Marathon County Crime Stoppers is looking for your help to identify a thief.

The thief is suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Rib Mountain Wal-Mart on August 4.

Investigators say security footage shows the man getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appear to be out-of-state license plates.

If you have any information regarding the man who committed this retail theft or information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. You may:

· Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

· Type: Submit a tip on-line here

· Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tags

Recommended for you