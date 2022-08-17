Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Retail theft

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW)--Marathon County Crime Stoppers is looking for your help to identify a thief.
The thief is suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Rib Mountain Wal-Mart on August 4.
Investigators say security footage shows the man getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appear to be out-of-state license plates.
If you have any information regarding the man who committed this retail theft or information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. You may:
· Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
· Type: Submit a tip on-line here
· Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.