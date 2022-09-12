Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Retail theft

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Each year small retail thefts add up to big losses for businesses.
Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is asking you to help solve one of those retail thefts.
Investigators say security cameras at the Pick N Save in the Village of Weston captured a woman stealing a cartload of groceries.
"They verified about $117 dollars worth of items, but the cart was full--but the $117 is what they can verify," Deputy Brad Tatro said.
Investigators say thefts like this-- end up costing all of us money due to increased costs to cover the store's losses.
If you can identify the woman you are asked to contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers. You may:
