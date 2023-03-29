Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Retail theft

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers has released a photo of a suspected thief.
The woman pictured recently ripped off hundreds of dollars in merchandise from the Kohl's store in Rib Mountain said Matthew Mielke, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.
"She stole $328 worth of clothing and shoes from the store," Mielke explained.
And investigators add that thefts like this cost everyone money due to increased costs to cover store losses.
If you have any information on this crime or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers:
Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777