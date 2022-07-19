Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Search for wanted suspects

Town of Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find two people wanted for allegedly stealing a car and other outstanding arrest warrants.
Investigators say 27-year old Eric Slocum and 40-year old Crystal Taylor ripped off a 2018 Honda.
They say the theft took place in the parking lot of a bar on Morning Glory Lane in the Town of Rib Mountain on June 25.
A third suspect is already in custody.
According to police: Eric is 5’02” 160 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
Crystal is described as 5’05” 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on where the two are you can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
- Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.