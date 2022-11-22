Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft

TOWN OF MAINE (WAOW)-- The rash of catalytic converter thefts in central Wisconsin is not over.
Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find the person responsible for stealing one of the devices from a 2017 Dodge 2500 pickup truck.
The theft happened at Wisconsin Coating Specialists in the Town of Maine at the end of October.
Security cameras showed the thief drove into the parking lot in a pickup truck.
The quality of the video did not allow investigators to identify the person or read the license plates.
Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro said thieves often sell the catalytic converters.
"Those are usually worth a couple of hundred dollars," Tatro said. "But the replacement cost for the damage in this case is about $3,000."
Anyone with information about this crime can make a tip anonymously to Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
You could be eligible for a cash reward.