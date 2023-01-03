Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Thieves take $7,000 worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta Beauty

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE REGION TODAY... .A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of snow and light freezing rain to the area this morning. Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected to linger over northern Wisconsin through this afternoon, and possibly into the evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulation up to one inch, and a light glaze of ice expected. * WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&