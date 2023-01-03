Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Thieves take $7,000 worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta Beauty

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store.
It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19.
Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects.
This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad Tatro, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.
"We don't often see people steal $7,000 worth of supplies like perfumes and colognes," Tatro explained.
The thieves reportedly left the area in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.