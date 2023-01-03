 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
snow and light freezing rain to the area this morning. Light
freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected to linger over
northern Wisconsin through this afternoon, and possibly into the
evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulation up to one inch, and a light
glaze of ice expected.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Thieves take $7,000 worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta Beauty

  • Updated
  • 0
ulta beauty

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store.

It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19.

Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects.

This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad Tatro, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.

"We don't often see people steal $7,000 worth of supplies like perfumes and colognes," Tatro explained.

The thieves reportedly left the area in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line here

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Tags

Recommended for you