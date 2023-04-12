Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Vandalism

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Vandals spray paint a Rothschild park, and your help is needed to identify them.
Investigators have released a photo showing three juveniles at George Street Park on March 24.
The youngest juvenile's face is obscured because she is so young, said Brad Tatro, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy.
"A play structure, sidewalks, and restrooms were all spray painted, and cleanup cost about $1,000," Tatro explained.
Police hopes someone in the neighborhood will recognize the trio.
Tips can be made anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip online here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.