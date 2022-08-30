Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Walmart theft

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers releases a picture of a man suspected of stealing from the Rib Mountain Walmart.
Earlier this month, investigators say he walked into the store, filled a cart and left without paying for the merchandise.
"He stole about $1,000 worth of stuff like high-end Lego sets, a car battery and other stuff," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Sam Wellhoefer said.
Investigators do not have any information on how he left the store parking lot.
Officials ask anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. You may:
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.