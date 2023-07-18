 Skip to main content
Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Woman distracts shopper, allows man to steal credit card

  • Updated
man at sams club

TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — Marathon County Crime Stoppers reminds you to keep your wallets and purses nearby while shopping.

That's due to an increase in criminals targeting distracted shoppers. It happened to a customer at Lamb's Fresh Market in Rib Mountain on June 27.

As the shopper made her way down an aisle, a woman approached her and asked for help in reading a food label, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.

"As our victim did this, a man then went into her purse-- in her cart--and stole her wallet," Tatro explained. "Then the credit card was used at Sam's Club with more than $2,000 in charges."

Surveillance cameras captured the man leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the men can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line here   

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

