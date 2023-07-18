Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Woman distracts shopper, allows man to steal credit card

TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — Marathon County Crime Stoppers reminds you to keep your wallets and purses nearby while shopping.
That's due to an increase in criminals targeting distracted shoppers. It happened to a customer at Lamb's Fresh Market in Rib Mountain on June 27.
As the shopper made her way down an aisle, a woman approached her and asked for help in reading a food label, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
"As our victim did this, a man then went into her purse-- in her cart--and stole her wallet," Tatro explained. "Then the credit card was used at Sam's Club with more than $2,000 in charges."
Surveillance cameras captured the man leaving the store.
Anyone with information about the men can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.