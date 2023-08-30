Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Credit card thieves

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — Between August 17- August 20 at least four credit cards were stolen at Rib Mountain businesses.
Investigators have released several pictures of individuals they would like help in identifying. There were also several similar thefts earlier in 2023.
Marathon County Detective Brad Tatro says they appear to be a part of an organized crime ring in Wisconsin and neighboring states.
He advises increased vigilance to store patrons.
"If you don't need to bring your whole purse into a store, leave it secured somewhere else," Tatro said. "Just take what you need, leave it on your person, don't get distracted, be cognizant of who's around you."
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.