Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Gasoline theft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Masked thieves ripped off gasoline from a BP station in Wausau.
It happened at the Merrill Avenue BP on May 18.
Security cameras showed two males wearing ski masks drove up to a pump--filled their car with fuel and then drove off without paying.
The white Ford Fusion the men were in had a cracked windshield, and the license plates had been removed, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
Drive-offs like this are why more gas stations are changing the way they do business.
"So many in our area are now going to prepay or pay at the pump only," Tatro said.
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip online here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
