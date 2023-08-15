 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Two steal booze from Walmart

  • Updated
  • 0
booze

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — If you can identify the two men seen in this week's Marathon County Crime Stoppers police want to hear from you.

The two are suspected of stealing several bottles of liquor from the Walmart in Rib Mountain on August 12, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.

"One is wearing a grey hoodie with the word Newman across the front and the other male is wearing a dark hoodie with khaki shorts and a tan military style backpack," Tatro said.

Investigators say the dollar amount stolen is believed to total $100.

And while that might not seem significant retail thefts cost everyone money due to the increased cost of covering those stolen items.

Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line here

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

