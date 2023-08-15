Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Two steal booze from Walmart

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — If you can identify the two men seen in this week's Marathon County Crime Stoppers police want to hear from you.
The two are suspected of stealing several bottles of liquor from the Walmart in Rib Mountain on August 12, said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
"One is wearing a grey hoodie with the word Newman across the front and the other male is wearing a dark hoodie with khaki shorts and a tan military style backpack," Tatro said.
Investigators say the dollar amount stolen is believed to total $100.
And while that might not seem significant retail thefts cost everyone money due to the increased cost of covering those stolen items.
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.