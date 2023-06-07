 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather has caused an increase
in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Woman steals makeup from Walmart

  • Updated
  • 0
walmart
RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) — Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the woman in this newly released photo.
 
Investigators say she stole numerous makeup and hygiene items from the  Walmart in Rib Mountain on June 2.
 
"Retail thefts like this are not victimless crimes as we all pay higher prices due to these five-finger discounts," said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
 
Investigators have little to go on other than the store security camera photo.
 
"She left the store and didn't get into a vehicle but walked north on Rib Mountain Drive," Tatro said.  
 
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip online here

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

