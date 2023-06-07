Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Woman steals makeup from Walmart

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) — Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the woman in this newly released photo.
Investigators say she stole numerous makeup and hygiene items from the Walmart in Rib Mountain on June 2.
"Retail thefts like this are not victimless crimes as we all pay higher prices due to these five-finger discounts," said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
Investigators have little to go on other than the store security camera photo.
"She left the store and didn't get into a vehicle but walked north on Rib Mountain Drive," Tatro said.
Anyone with information about this crime can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip online here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.