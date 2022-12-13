Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Attempted theft of $1,000 worth of stuff at Walmart

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY... .A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marathon County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&