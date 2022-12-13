 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening, with
periods of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to
25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to
cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be
possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice.
Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations
around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.


Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Attempted theft of $1,000 worth of stuff at Walmart

  • Updated
  • 0
walmart theft

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- Police in Plover say with the holiday season here they are seeing an uptick in thefts at area stores.

Police are now asking for help in identifying two would-be thieves caught on surveillance cameras in the Plover Walmart.

Investigators say the man and woman loaded a cart with about $1,000 worth of stuff and attempted to leave the store without paying on November 26.

Investigators said quick-thinking security workers stopped the couple who then ran off leaving the cart behind.

"Loss prevention stopped them before they left but it is considered an attempted theft because of the value of $1,000, said Blake Hansen, Plover Police Officer. "And anything over $500 is considered a felony."

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

