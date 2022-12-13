Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Attempted theft of $1,000 worth of stuff at Walmart

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- Police in Plover say with the holiday season here they are seeing an uptick in thefts at area stores.
Police are now asking for help in identifying two would-be thieves caught on surveillance cameras in the Plover Walmart.
Investigators say the man and woman loaded a cart with about $1,000 worth of stuff and attempted to leave the store without paying on November 26.
Investigators said quick-thinking security workers stopped the couple who then ran off leaving the cart behind.
"Loss prevention stopped them before they left but it is considered an attempted theft because of the value of $1,000, said Blake Hansen, Plover Police Officer. "And anything over $500 is considered a felony."
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
Call: 1-888-346-6600
Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.