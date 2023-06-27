Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Break-in at Bootlegger's bar in Amherst

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW) — A Portage County business break-in has investigators searching for a thief.
It happened at Bootlegger's bar in Amherst on June 19.
Investigators say the thief pried open a door on the building and once inside ransacked the kitchen area and gaming machines.
"They may have been scared off when the alarm sounded, " said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff. "They got a small amount of cash and the damage to the machines is about 500 dollars."
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip online here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.