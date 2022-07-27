 Skip to main content
Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Criminal damage

Portage County Crime Stoppers: logging equipment

Portage County Crime Stoppers. July 27, 2022. 

 Picture courtesy of Portage County Crime Stoppers

Town of Amherst Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage Co. Crime stoppers is hoping to gather new clues in a case of vandalism in the Town of Amherst.

Investigators say someone damaged a piece of logging equipment and it will cost the owner nearly $100,000 to replace.

"Substances were put in the hydraulic and gas lines-- and the interior computer that programmed the whole unit was stolen," Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "And they left the doors open--and mice chewed up the wires."

Investigators say the owner reported the crime July 1 after returning from an out-of-town trip.

If you have any information on this crime you are asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

  • Call 1-888-346-6600
  • Download the P3 app
  • Submit a tip here.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

