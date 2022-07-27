Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Criminal damage

Town of Amherst Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage Co. Crime stoppers is hoping to gather new clues in a case of vandalism in the Town of Amherst.
Investigators say someone damaged a piece of logging equipment and it will cost the owner nearly $100,000 to replace.
"Substances were put in the hydraulic and gas lines-- and the interior computer that programmed the whole unit was stolen," Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "And they left the doors open--and mice chewed up the wires."
Investigators say the owner reported the crime July 1 after returning from an out-of-town trip.
If you have any information on this crime you are asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call 1-888-346-6600
- Download the P3 app
- Submit a tip here.
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.