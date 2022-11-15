Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Hit and run crash

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Stevens Point police are searching for a hit-and-run driver.
Witnesses say the driver hit a car parked on Main Street in Stevens Point and sped away from the area on Nov. 6.
Investigators say downtown security cameras captured the suspect's vehicle but they were unable to read the license plate.
The truck in question is an older model Ford, single cab which is blue with lighter designs along the side.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
It appeared to a silver tool box and is rusting.