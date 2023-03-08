Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Hit and run driver

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Stevens Point police are looking for your help to identify the driver who hit an unoccupied vehicle and drove off.
It happened at the North End Pub in February.
Investigators say their suspect is seen on security video playing pool in the tavern.
The problem began when he left the building.
Security video showed the suspect get into a small sedan in the parking lot and back into an unoccupied pickup truck, said Joe Johnson, Stevens Point Police Lt.
"Instead of notifying law enforcement of the accident or anyone in the tavern the vehicle just drove away from the scene," said Johnson.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
Call: 1-888-346-6600
Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Type: Submit a tip on-line here
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.