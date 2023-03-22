Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Items stolen from storage unit

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) — In late February Portage Co. Sheriff's deputies were called to Green Tree Storage in Plover.
A family reported that the lock they placed on storage unit #54 had been replaced with another.
Once the lock was removed they discovered numerous items from inside had been stolen.
Among the missing items: a cargo carrier, safe, tools, curio cabinet and Coca-Cola collectibles, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
"The Coca-Cola merchandise and lamps are valued at about $1,000 and everything else could be up to $5,000 that was taken out of the storage building," Lukas said.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip online here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.