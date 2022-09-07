Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Retail theft

STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW)--Portage Co. Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify a woman who stole a purse.
Workers at Lekakkens discovered the theft of a black Kate Spade satchel while doing inventory on August 31.
They reviewed video from security cameras to identify who may have ripped off the purse.
Investigators say those cameras revealed two women and a girl who entered the store together on July 16.
They say one of the women looked at the purse--moved it to the back of the store-- and then she returned to the front of the store without it.
"The camera showed she then returned to the back of the store and concealed the purse under her shirt and walked out the front door without paying for it," Lt. Joe Johnson said.
It is believed the women left the store in a silver Nissan.
If you have any information on this crime you are asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
You may call 1-888-346-6600
Or download the P3 app
Go to the Facebook: Portage County Sheriff's Office.
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.